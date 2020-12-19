The U.S. public has already started receiving the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted an emergency use authorization for Moderna, Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, the second vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus disease 2019.

"The FDA statement came after the agency's vaccine advisory panel voted almost unanimously — 20 in favor, with one abstention — that the benefits of the highly effective vaccine outweighed its risks for people 18 years of age and older," The Washington Post wrote on December 18.

Read alsoUkraine has equipment for Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine – expert"Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the second vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The emergency use authorization allows the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine to be distributed in the U.S. for use in individuals 18 years of age and older," the FDA said on its website on December 18.

"Moderna vaccine overwhelmingly approved. Distribution to start immediately," U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter on Friday.

The U.S. has already started inoculations with the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech.

On December 1, British authorities championed the approval for mass use of a vaccine jointly produced by the American Pfizer and the German BioNTech, while two other vaccines – the U.S.-made Moderna and the British AstraZeneca – were pending regulatory review.

On December 8, Britain was the first country among Western powers to start mass vaccination against coronavirus. Highest risk groups, including medics and social workers, will be vaccinated in the first place.

In Israel, the second phase of clinical trial on volunteers will start in the coming days of the Brilife vaccine, developed by the Weizmann Institute for Biological Research.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, the Ministry of Health has drawn up the schedule for upcoming vaccination against COVID-19. The country is expected to receive the vaccine in the first half of 2021. In total, Kyiv expects to receive 8 million doses at the first stage.

On December 6, Chairman of the Commission on Biosafety and Biological Protection under the Council of National Security and Defense, Academician Serhiy Komisarenko said mass vaccination could launch in Ukraine no earlier than mid-2021.

