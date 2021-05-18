The U.S. will not expect any favors in return.

The United States will send an additional 20 million doses of approved COVID-19 vaccines to other countries by the end of June 2021.

This was announced by U.S. President Joe Biden, DW reported.

"We know America will never be fully safe until the pandemic that's raging globally is under control," he said.

The U.S. will not expect any favors in return from those nations that will get the vaccines, he said.

The U.S. government announced earlier that it would donate 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine abroad, which has not yet been federally authorized.

The additional 20 million doses are U.S.-approved vaccines for emergency use, namely BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.

The U.S. government has previously donated four million doses of AstraZeneca to Mexico and Canada.

