The price of a single dose of the coronavirus vaccine, which is being developed by the U.S.-based Moderna, will tentatively be set at between $25 and $37.

That's according to company CEO Stefan Bansel, who spoke with Welt am Sonntag, as reported by Ukrayinska Pravda.

"This is a fair price when you think about the high costs of the health system if a person is infected with the coronavirus. We are not interested in the maximum profit," he said.

He also confirmed that the company intends to have produced 20 million doses of the vaccine by year-end.

Negotiations with the European Commission to start supplies are nearing completion, he added, noting that there are a few days left before the agreement is signed.

Author: UNIAN