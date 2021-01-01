The review found that the vaccine met the must-have criteria for safety and efficacy set out by WHO.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has listed the Comirnaty COVID-19 mRNA vaccine for emergency use, making the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine the first to receive emergency validation from WHO since the outbreak began a year ago.

Read alsoSwissmedic approves Pfizer/BioNTech vaccineRegulatory experts convened by WHO from around the world and WHO's own teams reviewed the data on the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine's safety, efficacy and quality as part of a risk-versus-benefit analysis, as reported on the WHO's website on December 31, 2020.

"The review found that the vaccine met the must-have criteria for safety and efficacy set out by WHO, and that the benefits of using the vaccine to address COVID-19 offset potential risks," reads the report.

More news reports

Author: UNIAN