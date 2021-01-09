He says there is a "clear problem" that low- and middle-income countries are not yet receiving supplies of vaccines.

Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says that rich countries have the majority of the supply of a COVID-19 vaccine.

"Rich countries have the majority of the supply," he said.

He said he urged countries and manufacturers to stop making bilateral deals at the expense of the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility.

He also said there was a "clear problem" that low- and middle-income countries were not yet receiving supplies of COVID-19 vaccines.

Until now, wealthier nations including Britain, European Union members, the United States, Switzerland, and Israel have been at the front of the queue for vaccine deliveries from companies including Pfizer and partner BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca.

