The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 116.5 million patients as of March 7.

As many as 116,549,031 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 11:25 on March 7, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The overall death toll is 2,588,843 people, while 65,881,478 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (524,362 people), Brazil (264,325), Mexico (190,357), India (157,756), the United Kingdom (124,654), Italy (99,578), France (88,597), and Russia (87,614).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (28,952,954 confirmed cases), India (11,210,799), Brazil (10,938,836), Russia (4,274,263), the United Kingdom (4,225,906), France (3,942,243), Spain (3,149,012), Italy (2,046,762), and Turkey (2,769,230).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

Reporting by UNIAN