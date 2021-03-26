The overall death toll is 2,755,540 people, while 71,106,065 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 125.5 million patients as of March 26.

Read alsoPfizer initiates Phase 1 study of novel oral antiviral therapeutic agent against COVID-19As many as 125,511,119 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:26 on March 26, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The overall death toll is 2,755,540 people, while 71,106,065 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (546,822 people), Brazil (303,462), Mexico (200,211), India (160,949), the United Kingdom (126,684), Italy (106,799), Russia (95,010), and France (93,535).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (30,079,283 confirmed cases), Brazil (12,320,169), India (11,846,652), France (4,484,659), Russia (4,442,492), the United Kingdom (4,332,922), Italy (3,464,543), Spain (3,247,738), and Turkey (3,120,013).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

Reporting by UNIAN