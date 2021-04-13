The overall death toll is 2,946,124 people, while 77,825,600 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 136.6 million patients as of April 13.

Read alsoCOVID-19: China's CoronaVac vaccine certified for use in UkraineAs many as 136,676,442 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:20 on April 13, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The overall death toll is 2,946,124 people, while 77,825,600 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (562,533 people), Brazil (354,617), Mexico (209,702), India (171,058), the United Kingdom (127,346), Italy (114,612), Russia (101,552), and France (99,294).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (31,268,125 confirmed cases), India (13,689,453), Brazil (13,517,808), France (5,128,140), Russia (4,597,400), the United Kingdom (4,388,296), Turkey (3,903,573), Italy (3,779,594), and Spain (3,370,256).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

Translation: Olena Kotova