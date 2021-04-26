The overall death toll is 3,109,715 people, while 84,904,829 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 147.2 million patients as of April 26.

As many as 147,200,313 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 10:20 on April 26, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (572,200 people), Brazil (390,797), Mexico (214,947), India (195,123), the United Kingdom (127,681), Italy (119,238), Russia (106,434), and France (103,017).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (32,077,297 confirmed cases), India (17,313,163), Brazil (14,340,787), France (5,559,121), Russia (4,708,640), Turkey (4,629,969), the United Kingdom (4,420,443), Italy (3,962,674), and Spain (3,468,617).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

