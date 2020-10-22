The overall death toll is 1,131,339 people, while 28,120,119 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 41.2 million patients as of October 22.

As many as 41,228,181 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 08:24 on October 22, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (222,201 people), Brazil (155,403), India (116,616), Mexico (87,415), the United Kingdom (44,248), Italy (36,832), and Spain (34,366).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (8,336,282 confirmed cases), India (7,706,946), Brazil (5,298,772), Russia (1,438,219), Argentina (1,037,325), Spain (1,005,295), France (1,000,369), and Colombia (981,700).

As many as 189 countries have been affected by the virus.

