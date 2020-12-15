The overall death toll is 1,621,635 people, while 41,284,657 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 72.8 million patients as of December 15.

Read alsoU.S. FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use – mediaAs many as 72,869,705 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:28 on December 15, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (300,479 people), Brazil (181,835), India (143,709), Mexico (114,298), Italy (65,011), the United Kingdom (64,500), and France (58,391).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (16,519,616 confirmed cases), India (9,906,165), Brazil (6,927,145), Russia (2,656,601), France (2,433,859), United Kingdom (1,874,867), and Turkey (1,866,345).

As many as 191 countries have been affected by the virus.

