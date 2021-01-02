The overall death toll is 1,831,546 people, while 47,456,925 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 84.2 million patients as of January 2.

Read alsoHealth minister, AstraZeneca discuss COVID-19 vaccine supplies to UkraineAs many as 84,220,910 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 19:22 on January 2, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The overall death toll is 1,831,546 people, while 47,456,925 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (348,411 people), Brazil (195,411), India (149,218), Mexico (126,507), Italy (74,985), the United Kingdom (74,682), and France (64,892).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (20,170,414 confirmed cases), India (10,305,788), Brazil (7,700,578), Russia (3,179,898), France (2,697,121), the United Kingdom (2,607,523), and Turkey (2,232,035).

As many as 191 countries have been affected by the virus.

Author: UNIAN