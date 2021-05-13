The overall death toll is 3,332,028 people.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world was nearing 160.5 million patients as of May 13.

As many as 160,480,902 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 10:21 a.m. on May 13, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic included the United States (32,814,945 confirmed cases/583,685 deaths), India (23,703,665/258,317), Brazil (15,359,397/428,034), France (5,882,882/107,280), Turkey (5,072,462/43,821), Russia (4,849,044/112,410), the United Kingdom (4,457,742/127,901), Italy (4,131,078/123,544), Spain (3,592,751/79,208), and Germany (3,575,768/85,662).

In total, 1,357,525,913 vaccine doses were administered worldwide.

