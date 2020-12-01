In particular, the mosques in the towns of Staryi Krym, Simferopol, Bakhchisarai, and Feodosia are designated as "Russian."

Member of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Crimean Tatars from Poland Nedim Useinow has said the Muslim Religious Union (MRU) in Poland issued a calendar where mosques in Ukraine's Crimea were designated as part of the Russian Federation.

Read alsoMoldova's president-elect: Crimea is part of Ukraine (Video)"I sincerely hope this is an inappropriate action, an act of an uninformed editor, which the publishing house has just missed in a hurry," he wrote on Facebook.

Russian occupation of Crimea: Background

Russia occupied Ukraine's Crimea in March 2014 after its troops had occupied the peninsula. An illegal referendum was held for Crimeans to decide on accession to Russia. De-facto Crimean authorities reported that allegedly 96.77% of the Crimean population had voted for acceding to Russia.

On March 18, 2014, the so-called "agreement on the accession" of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol to Russia was signed in the Kremlin.

The West did not recognize the annexation in response to which sanctions against Russia were introduced.

Ukraine's parliament voted to designate February 20, 2014, as the official date when the temporary occupation of Crimea began.

