Member of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Crimean Tatars from Poland Nedim Useinow has said the Muslim Religious Union (MRU) in Poland issued a calendar where mosques in Ukraine's Crimea were designated as part of the Russian Federation.
Read alsoMoldova's president-elect: Crimea is part of Ukraine (Video)"I sincerely hope this is an inappropriate action, an act of an uninformed editor, which the publishing house has just missed in a hurry," he wrote on Facebook.
In particular, the mosques in the towns of Staryi Krym, Simferopol, Bakhchisarai, and Feodosia are designated as "Russian."
Russian occupation of Crimea: Background
- Russia occupied Ukraine's Crimea in March 2014 after its troops had occupied the peninsula. An illegal referendum was held for Crimeans to decide on accession to Russia. De-facto Crimean authorities reported that allegedly 96.77% of the Crimean population had voted for acceding to Russia.
- On March 18, 2014, the so-called "agreement on the accession" of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol to Russia was signed in the Kremlin.
- The West did not recognize the annexation in response to which sanctions against Russia were introduced.
- Ukraine's parliament voted to designate February 20, 2014, as the official date when the temporary occupation of Crimea began.