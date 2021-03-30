The sanctions impose asset freezes and dealings prohibitions.

Canada has imposed new sanctions on individuals and entities involved in the illegal occupation of Crimea.

Read alsoEU extends sanctions on 177 persons, 48 entities over Ukraine's territorial integrity breach"The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced new sanctions against two individuals and four entities, under the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations and the Special Economic Measures (Ukraine) Regulations, in response to Russia's illegal occupation and annexation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea," the Deutsche Welle's Ukrainian service reported with reference to the Government of Canada.

The sanctions apply to the First Crimean Insurance Company, Crimea Railway, JSC Lenpromtransproyekt, JSC The Berkakit-Tommot-Yakutsk Railway Line's Construction Directorate, Grand Service Express CEO Aleksandr Ganov, and StroyGazMontazh Deputy CEO for Infrastructure Projects Leonid Ryzhenkin.

