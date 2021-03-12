The restrictions have been prolonged for another six months.

The EU Council on Friday, March 12, decided to extend the sanctions targeting those responsible for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

The restrictions have been prolonged for a further six months, until September 15, 2021, the Council's press service reports.

The existing measures provide for travel restrictions, the freezing of assets, and a ban on making funds or other economic resources available to the listed persons and entities.

Read alsoEU urges UN to consider sanctions against Russia for Crimea occupationSanctions will continue to apply to 177 individuals and 48 entities, the statement reads.

Background

Restrictive measures in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine were first introduced on March 17, 2014.

Other EU measures implemented in response to the Ukraine crisis include economic sanctions targeting specific sectors of the Russian economy, currently in place until July 31, 2021, and restrictive measures in response to the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol, limited to the territory of Crimea and Sevastopol and currently in place until June 23, 2021.

The list of sanctioned persons and entities is regularly reviewed and subject to periodic renewals by the Council.

Reporting by UNIAN