The truce is scheduled to begin at 02:00 a.m. local time on Friday, May 21.

The Islamist group Hamas informs it agrees to a ceasefire with Israel from Friday, May 21, 2021.

This is reported by The Times of Israel.

The Israeli security cabinet late on Thursday voted to accept a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The parties agreed to a mutual cessation of hostilities, but the details still need to be worked out.

According to Israel's Channel 12, the ceasefire is to begin at 02:00 a.m. local time on Friday, May 21.

Osama Hamdan, a senior Hamas official, said he expected a ceasefire between the group's Gaza branch and Israel within a day, but warned that Hamas has "no shortage of missiles," The Associated Press reported.

Escalation of Palestinian-Israeli conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad would "pay a heavy price" for actions against Israel.

The Hamas group announced the conditions for a truce with the Israeli army.

On May 12, 2021, U.S. President Joe Biden had telephone talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Israel Defense Forces said that since Monday, May 10, Hamas had fired more than 2,900 missiles from Gaza toward Israeli territory.

Reporting by Akulenko Olena