The Islamist group Hamas informs it agrees to a ceasefire with Israel from Friday, May 21, 2021.
This is reported by The Times of Israel.
The Israeli security cabinet late on Thursday voted to accept a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, The Jerusalem Post reported.
The parties agreed to a mutual cessation of hostilities, but the details still need to be worked out.
According to Israel's Channel 12, the ceasefire is to begin at 02:00 a.m. local time on Friday, May 21.
Osama Hamdan, a senior Hamas official, said he expected a ceasefire between the group's Gaza branch and Israel within a day, but warned that Hamas has "no shortage of missiles," The Associated Press reported.
Escalation of Palestinian-Israeli conflict
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad would "pay a heavy price" for actions against Israel.
- The Hamas group announced the conditions for a truce with the Israeli army.
- On May 12, 2021, U.S. President Joe Biden had telephone talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
- The Israel Defense Forces said that since Monday, May 10, Hamas had fired more than 2,900 missiles from Gaza toward Israeli territory.