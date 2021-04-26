The U.S. is already on the list.

Russia is drawing up a list of "unfriendly" states, which are banned from hiring Russian citizens for work in the diplomatic missions.

Read alsoPutin on potential violators of Russia's "red lines": "They will regret this"This was announced by Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on TV channel Rossiya-1, the Russian news agency TASS reported.

"What are these unfriendly states? The list is being drawn up now. <...> As we understand, the whole story began with another wave of unfriendly steps by the U.S. <...> As you understand and I can confirm this, of course, the U.S. is on this list," the diplomat said.

