Maria Zakharova / Photo from tvc.ru
Russia is drawing up a list of "unfriendly" states, which are banned from hiring Russian citizens for work in the diplomatic missions.
Read alsoPutin on potential violators of Russia's "red lines": "They will regret this"This was announced by Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on TV channel Rossiya-1, the Russian news agency TASS reported.
"What are these unfriendly states? The list is being drawn up now. <...> As we understand, the whole story began with another wave of unfriendly steps by the U.S. <...> As you understand and I can confirm this, of course, the U.S. is on this list," the diplomat said.
