The officials emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine against unilateral Russian provocations.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday held phone talks with French and German foreign ministers, Jean-Yves Le Drian and Heiko Maas.

"Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Le Drian confirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the U.S. Department of State said in a readout of the phone call on April 9.

Read alsoU.S. warships to deploy in Black Sea until May 4At the same time, in another phone call, Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Maas "emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine against unilateral Russian provocations along the Line of Contact in eastern Ukraine, in occupied Crimea, and along Ukraine's borders as well as the need for Russia to immediately cease its military buildup and inflammatory rhetoric."

Russian troops amassing along Ukraine's borders

On March 30, 2021, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Ruslan Khomchak said Russia had deployed 28 battalion tactical groups along the state border of Ukraine and in the temporarily occupied territories. It is also said to be planning to bring up to 25 battalion tactical groups under the guise of preparing for military drills. Such actions pose a threat to Ukraine's military security.

According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, enemy troops are reinforcing their advanced units with reconnaissance teams and sniper pairs, involving Russian army instructors in personnel training. Russia-led forces' artillery units are reportedly on full alert in certain districts, including villages and towns in occupied Ukrainian territory.

On March 31, 2021, The New York Times reported Russia was pulling 4,000 troops to the border with Ukraine.

Footage was shared on the Internet, showing a train with Russian military hardware en route along the Kerch Strait bridge to occupied Crimea.

The U.S. European Command raised its alert status to the highest level after fighting had resumed between Russia-led forces and Ukrainian troops in Donetsk region.

The U.S. Department of Defense said it was "aware of Russian troop movements" on Ukraine's borders and was concerned about recent escalations of Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine.

The United States, finding reports of Russian military movements on Ukraine's border credible, asked Moscow to explain the "provocations" and is ready to engage on the situation.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila