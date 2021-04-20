The security subgroup's meeting is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Political advisers to the Normandy Four (Ukraine, Russia, Germany, France) leaders have instructed the Trilateral Contact Group's political subgroup to facilitate the ceasefire process in Donbas, eastern Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Facebook said that advisers to the Normandy Four leaders took part in a video conference on April 19.

Practical steps necessary to comply with the full and comprehensive ceasefire regime were on the agenda.

"All parties have confirmed their commitment to respecting the regime of the complete and comprehensive ceasefire," it said.

During the negotiations, a proposal was put forth that the political advisers could hold their next meeting by visiting the contact line to make the necessary decisions in the specified conditions.

The political advisers commissioned the TCG's security subgroup to hammer out measures that could improve the mechanism for monitoring how the ceasefire regime is observed.

The security subgroup is to meet on Tuesday, April 20; their event is to start 10:00 a.m. local time.

Previous developments

On April 16, 2021, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who participated in it via video link, said that political advisers to the Normandy leaders would "work on the coordination of clusters aimed to ensure the implementation of the Minsk agreements" for a peaceful settlement of the situation in Donbas at the next meetings.

