The U.S. is discussing its concerns with its NATO allies.

Press Secretary of the White House Jen Psaki says Russia has more troops on the border with Ukraine than at any time since 2014.

She announced this at a briefing at the White House, according to the media outlet European Pravda.

"Russia now has more troops on the border with Ukraine than at any time since 2014. Five Ukrainian soldiers have been killed this week alone. These are all deeply concerning signs," said.

According to her, the U.S. is increasingly worried about the ongoing escalation in Donbas and near Ukraine's borders.

She recalled that U.S. President Joe Biden had had a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky the previous week. Psaki also stressed that the U.S. was discussing its concerns about rising tensions and truce violations in Donbas with its NATO allies.

Reporting by Akulenko Olena