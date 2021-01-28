In total, the ECHR in 2020 received 41,700 applications against 44,500 in 2019.

Ukraine ranks third in terms of the number of applications filed with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

This is stated in the ECHR's annual report for 2020 posted on the court's website on January 28.

"The Russian Federation provides us with the greatest number of cases, with 13,800 applications, or 22.4% of the pending applications, followed by Turkey, with 18.1% or 11,150 applications, and Ukraine with 16.7%, or 10,250 applications," the report quotes President of the European Court of Human Rights Robert Spano as saying.

Next come Romania with 7,700 applications or 12.5% of the total number, and Italy with 3,400 applications or 5.5% of the total.

The number of cases pending currently totals 61,500, which is 75% of which concern five countries, he said.

In total, the ECHR in 2020 received 41,700 applications against 44,500 in 2019, which indicates a decrease in the number of applications by 6%.

Author: UNIAN