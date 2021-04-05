Borrell invited Kuleba to take part in the EU Foreign Affairs Council on April 19.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell has expressed support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Key issue of our call today with Josep Borrell was Russia's aggravation of the security situation. 'EU is behind you,' Josep Borrell said expressing support of Ukraine's sovereignty & territorial integrity, and invited me to take part in EU Foreign Affairs Council on April 19th," Kuleba wrote on Twitter on April 4, 2021.

On March 30, 2021, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Ruslan Khomchak said Russia had deployed 28 battalion tactical groups along the state border of Ukraine and in the temporarily occupied territories. It is also said to be planning to bring up to 25 battalion tactical groups under the guise of preparing for military drills. Such actions pose a threat to Ukraine's military security.

According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, enemy troops are reinforcing their advanced units with reconnaissance teams and sniper pairs, involving Russian army instructors in personnel training.

Russia-led forces' artillery units are reportedly on full alert in certain districts, including villages and towns in occupied Ukrainian territory.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate does not rule out that enemy forces may try to go for an incursion and deploy their troops deeper into the territory of Ukraine. According to intelligence reports, Russia is building up its military presence near the Ukrainian borders and is completing the preparation of a set of measures aimed at forcing Ukraine into a military response.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Moscow is trying to put pressure on Kyiv by amassing its military forces along the Russian-Ukrainian border. At the same time, he assures Ukraine is ready to counter any provocation and continues to defend in the negotiations the position of maintaining a more effective ceasefire in Donbas.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on Russia to reaffirm its commitment to resolve the dead-end situation in Donbas politically and diplomatically.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reassured his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Taran that Washington would not give up on Ukraine in case of escalation of Russian aggression.

