EU leaders to discuss Russia on May 25 summit

On April 22, Russia announced it would begin the withdrawal of troops, which had taken part in military exercises in occupied Crimea and near the borders of Ukraine.

The leaders of the EU member states will meet at a May 25 summit, to discuss, among other things, Russia. "On Tuesday, 25 May, European Council president will call a physical EUCO summit in Brussels on COVID19, climate and Russia," spokesman for the President of the European Council Barend Leyts wrote on Twitter on April 23, 2021. Read also U.S. seeing some Russian personnel withdrawing from Ukraine's border – media Russian troops massing along Ukraine's borders On March 30, 2021, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Ruslan Khomchak said Russia had deployed 28 battalion tactical groups along the state border of Ukraine and in the temporarily occupied territories. It is also said to be planning to bring up to 25 battalion tactical groups under the guise of preparing for military drills.

Fifteen warships of Russia's Caspian Flotilla entered the Black Sea.

Russia also deployed in occupied Crimea Su-25SM3 warplanes from Russia's Stavropol Krai (Territory).

On April 20, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the number of Russian troops on the borders with Ukraine would increase to over 120,000 servicemen in a week.

On April 22, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said his country would begin the withdrawal of troops, which had taken part in military exercises in occupied Crimea and near the borders of Ukraine, to their permanent bases in the Southern and Western Military Districts. Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila

