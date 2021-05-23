Bookmakers have predicted Italy.

Italy has won the Eurovision Song Contest for 2021 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, with song Zitti E Buoni by Måneskin.

The results of the May 22 final were posted on the official website of the contest in the early hours of May 23.

Bookmakers have predicted Italy. This is the third trophy for Italy, and the latest time the country won the Eurovision song contest back in 1990, when it was represented by Italy's legend, Toto Cutugno.

In 2021, the Ukrainian band Go-A with the SHUM song ranked 4th, according to bookmakers, but they made it fifth in total and was number two in televoting.

Jury's voting

Måneskin's performance at Eurovision 2021

The Eurovision 2021 Results, Voting and Points, are the following.

1.Italy, 524 points

2.France, 499 points

3.Switzerland, 432 points

4.Iceland, 378 points

5.Ukraine, 364 points

6.Finland, 301 points

7.Malta, 255 points

8.Lithuania, 220 points

9.Russia, 204 points

10.Greece, 170 points

11.Bulgaria, 170 points

12.Portugal, 153 points

13.Moldova, 115 points

14.Sweden, 109 points

15.Serbia, 102 points

16.Cyprus, 94 points

17.Israel, 93 points

18.Norway, 75 points

19.Belgium, 74 points

20.Azerbaijan, 65 points

21.Albania, 57 points

22.San Marino, 50 points

23.Netherlands, 11 points

24.Spain, 6 points

25.Germany, 3 points

26.UK, 0 points

Translation: Akulenko Olena