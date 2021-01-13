In particular, 27 Facebook accounts, 37 pages, 21 groups and 13 Instagram accounts that originated in Ukraine and focused on domestic audiences were removed.

Facebook has removed dozens of accounts and groups associated with Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity Party, Sprava Gromad NGO, as well as Anti-Corruption Blockpost NGO.

"We removed 27 Facebook accounts, 37 pages, 21 groups and 13 Instagram accounts that originated in Ukraine and focused on domestic audiences. Our investigation found links to individuals associated with both the European Solidarity party and Sprava Gromad, and NGO in Ukraine. This network was early in its audience building when removed it. We found it as part of our investigation into suspected coordinated inauthentic behavior in the region," according to a December 2020 Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior Report.

It is noted the people behind this network used fake accounts to post and comment on their own content to make it appear more popular than it was, manage Groups and Pages, some of which posed as news entities.

The European Solidarity Party and Sprava Gromad and Anti-Corruption Blockpost NGOs have not yet commented on the relevant decision of the social network.

