Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said Russian authorities hit a new lawlessness record by poisoning and then imprisoning opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

"Russian authorities hit a new lawlessness record by poisoning, then imprisoning Navalny, mass detentions of peaceful protestors in Russian cities. Clearly, Russia isn't willing to respect human rights & freedoms. Must be forced then. This is the task for [the] international community," he wrote on Twitter on February 2, 2021.