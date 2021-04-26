Ukraine invites Czech diplomats expelled from Moscow to work in Kyiv / REUTERS
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says Ukraine invites Czech diplomats expelled from Moscow to work in Kyiv.
"In my call with [Czech Foreign Minister] Jakub Kulhanek I reaffirmed Ukraine's resolute support in the face of Russia's malign actions on Czech soil. Ukraine invites Czech diplomats expelled from Moscow to work in Kyiv and strengthen the Czech diplomatic presence in our country," he wrote on Twitter on April 26, 2021.
- Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš announced there were well-founded suspicions of the involvement of Russian special services in the explosion of an ammunition storage facility in the Czech Republic in 2014.
- The Czech Foreign Ministry expelled 18 Russian diplomats believed to be intelligence operatives in retaliation for the explosion, which killed two people.
- The Czech police put on the wanted list two Russian citizens who used passports in the name of Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov during their visit to Prague and the Zlín District on October 11-16, 2014.
- In a retaliation move, Russia expelled 20 Czech diplomats – the move Prague protested as "inappropriate reaction," demanding that Moscow allow them to return or face tit-for-tat expulsions.