Russia will pull more border guards to the Ukrainian border.

That's according to First Deputy Head of Russia's FSB Federal Security Service, Head of the Border Guard Service Vladimir Kulishov, as reported by the Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

The decision has been made allegedly "after Ukraine's unfriendly actions." In particular, it is planned to enhance and increase the number of border guard posts, as well as supplying more technical equipment for the land border section.

Russian military build-up along Ukraine borders, in occupied Crimea

In March 2021, Russia deployed 28 battalion tactical groups along the state border of Ukraine and in the temporarily occupied territories. It is also said to be planning to bring up to 25 battalion tactical groups under the guise of preparations for military drills.

Fifteen warships of Russia's Caspian Flotilla entered the Black Sea. Russia also relocated Su-25SM3 warplanes from Russia's Stavropol Krai (Territory) to occupied Crimea.

The United States and many other Western countries, the European Union, NATO expressed their support to Ukraine over these Russian steps.

The U.S. European Command raised its alert status to the highest level after fighting had resumed between Russia-led forces and Ukrainian troops in Donetsk region. The U.S. Department of Defense said it was "aware of Russian troop movements" on Ukraine's borders and was concerned about recent escalations of Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine.

On April 22, 2021, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said his country would begin the withdrawal of troops, which had taken part in military exercises in occupied Crimea and near the borders of Ukraine, to their permanent bases in the Southern and Western Military Districts.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila