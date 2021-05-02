London will host a G7 foreign ministers' meeting, the first such in-person meeting for two years.

The Group of Seven richest countries will consider a proposal to build a rapid response mechanism to counter Russian "propaganda" and disinformation.

This is reported by Reuters, citing British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

Read alsoFacebook blocks Russian articles spreading false claim of "Ukrainian nationalists' arrest"

London will host a G7 foreign ministers' meeting, the first such in-person meeting for two years, it said.

"So that when we see these lies and propaganda or fake news being put out there, we can – not just individually, but come together to provide a rebuttal and frankly to provide the truth, for the people of this country but also in Russia or China or around the world," Raab said.

Britain has identified Russia as the biggest threat to its security though it views China as its greatest long-term challenge, militarily, economically and technologically.

Other related news reports

Reporting by Akulenko Olena