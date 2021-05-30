The U.S. leader says that the United States will not stand by.

U.S. President Joe Biden says he will let his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin know that the United States will not tolerate abuse of human rights.

This was reported by Reuters.

"I'm meeting with President Putin in a couple weeks in Geneva making it clear we will not, we will not stand by and let him abuse those rights," Biden said.

The summit is to be hosted by Geneva on June 16.

The White House said the two leaders would discuss a range of issues with the goal of restoring "predictability and stability" in the Washington-Moscow relationship.

Translation: Akulenko Olena