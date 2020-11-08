Protesters accuse the ruling party of falsifying the October 31 vote.

In the capital of Georgia, Tbilisi, clashes were reported on Sunday between the police and protesters supporting the opposition.

Activists claim massive fraud during parliamentary elections and demand a revote.

JAMnews says on November 8, the Georgian opposition issued an ultimatum to the authorities, demanding that the chief of the Central Election Commission resign, while the incumbent government – release political prisoners and appoint re-elections. The government has already rejected the opposition's demands, branding them "absurd".

According to Georgia Online, the security forces used water cannons against protesters. At least three civilians were injured, the report claims.

Elections in Georgia: Latest

On October 31, parliamentary elections were held in Georgia under the new rules. The threshold for parties to join parliament has been lowered from 3% to 1%. A total of 48 parties and two blocs took part in the election.

Following the first round, the ruling Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia won 48.15% of the vote, while the opposition bloc United National Movement – United Opposition Strength in Unity (UNM) received 27.14%.

The opposition did not recognize the election results and refused to join the new parliament.

The runoff will take place in all eight single-mandate constituencies in Tbilisi, as well as in six constituencies across the country's regions – in Batumi, Zugdidi, Kutaisi, Khashuri, Rustavi, and Telavi.

There are 30 single-mandate constituencies in Georgia.

Author: UNIAN