The FBI has carried out searches at the home and office of Rudy Giuliani, who was former U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.

The raid is part of a probe into Giuliani's dealings with Ukraine, according to the BBC.

It is noted several electronic devices belonging to the 76-year-old man were seized.

Giuliani's lawyer, Robert Costello, called the searches "legal thuggery."

Background

Giuliani has been under investigation for his business relations in Ukraine for several years. No charges have been brought against him. Giuliani himself has previously called the investigation "pure political persecution."

U.S. prosecutors are mainly interested in who and how in Ukraine helped Giuliani to search for incriminating evidence on Trump's political opponents during the latest presidential campaign, primarily against incumbent President Joe Biden.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila