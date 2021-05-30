November 2021 will be Ukrainian Genocide Remembrance Month.

The House of Representatives of the 87th Texas Legislature has adopted a resolution recognizing the 1932-1933 Holodomor, an artificial famine in Soviet Ukraine, as an act of genocide against the Ukrainian people.

The resolution was passed by the House on May 26, 2021, with 142 votes in favor of the document.

The resolution says that "while estimates vary, it is thought that between 3.5 [million] and 10 million Ukrainians perished in the Holodomor, a term meaning 'murder by starvation;' moreover, those who spoke out about the true nature of the famine were prosecuted or executed."

The Holodomor, as an act of genocide, has been recognized by the United States Senate and the U.S. Commission on the Ukrainian Famine, as well as by legislative bodies in Australia, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and numerous other nations.

The House of Representatives of the 87th Texas Legislature hereby recognized November 2021 as Ukrainian Genocide Remembrance Month and urged the state's residents to reflect on the Holodomor and honor the memory of those who perished.

U.S. recognition of the Holodomor as genocide

In 2018, the U.S. Senate unanimously adopted a bipartisan resolution, which became the first ever legal act of the U.S. Congress, where the Ukraine Holodomor of 1932-1933 is recognized as an act of genocide against the Ukrainian people.

The same year, the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously adopted a resolution in which the 1932-1933 Holodomor was recognized as an act of genocide against Ukrainians.

Thus, this act of genocide against the Ukrainian people has been recognized at the level of the U.S. Congress. Similar decisions have been separately passed by legislators in a number of American states.

Translation: Akulenko Olena