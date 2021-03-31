Human rights groups and the United Nations noted significant deficiencies in probes into alleged human rights abuses committed by government security forces.

The U.S. Department of State has published its annual 2020 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices, including in Ukraine.

"The government generally failed to take adequate steps to prosecute or punish most officials who committed abuses, resulting in a climate of impunity," reads the report.

Read alsoCanada imposes new sanctions on individuals, entities involved in occupation of Crimea"In the Russia-instigated and -fueled conflict in Donbas region, Russia-led forces reportedly engaged in unlawful or arbitrary killings of civilians, including extrajudicial killings; forced disappearances and abductions; torture and cases of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment," the summary of the report says.

According to the U.S. Department of State, significant human rights issues in Russia-occupied Crimea included: forced disappearances and abductions; torture and cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment of detainees to extract confessions and punish persons resisting the occupation; harsh and life-threatening prison conditions; arbitrary arrest or detention; etc.

