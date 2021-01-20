Joe Biden has delivered his inaugural speech in Washington.

U.S. President Joe Biden has pleaded for unity in his inaugural address, promising to "be a president for all Americans."

I promise you I will fight as hard for those who did not support me as for those who did," he said in his inaugural speech in Washington on January 20.

"To all those who supported our campaign, I'm humbled by the faith you've placed in us. To all those who did not support us, let me say this. Hear me out as we move forward. Take a measure of me and my heart. If you still disagree so be it. That's democracy. That's America. The right to dissent, peaceably, the guardrails of our republic is perhaps this nation's greatest strength," the president added.

"Yet hear me clearly: disagreement must not lead to disunion. And I pledge this to you, I will be a president for all Americans. All Americans. And I promise you I will fight as hard for those who did not support me as for those who did," he stressed.

Biden's inauguration

The 46th president of the United States, Joe Biden, took the oath of office in Washington on Wednesday, January 20.

Kamala Harris was also sworn in as the 49th vice president of the United States.

Ambassador to the United States Volodymyr Yelchenko officially represented Ukraine at Biden's inauguration ceremony.

