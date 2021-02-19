There is no threat to the victim's life.

Ukrainian journalist Ihor Solovey has said an unknown person has attacked Ukraine's Consulate General in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, as a result of which a duty commandant has received two stab wounds.

Read alsoOver 2,000 detained in protests across Russia – mediaThere is no threat to the life of the Ukrainian employee, he wrote on Telegram.

"The attacker has been detained. But Russian police don't look very enthusiastic when handling him... Maybe they knew something," the journalist said.

More news reports

Author: UNIAN