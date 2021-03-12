The information has been confirmed by the ship owner.

Spokesperson for Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Oleh Nikolenko says no Ukrainians were on board the Davide B chemical tanker attacked by pirates in the Gulf of Guinea off the coast of Nigeria.

"According to the ship owner, no Ukrainian citizens were on board the Davide B vessel, which was attacked by pirates in the Gulf of Guinea," he wrote on Twitter on March 12, 2021.

Earlier, the media reported the Davide B chemical tanker with the citizens of Ukraine, Romania and the Philippines onboard had been attacked by pirates in the Gulf of Guinea off the coast of Nigeria.

Fifteen crew members have been captured, while six other sailors are safe and unhurt, according to the FleetMon maritime news portal.

The tanker was on a commercial voyage from Riga, Latvia to Lagos, Nigeria.

Reporting by UNIAN