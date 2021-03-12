No Ukrainians on board tanker attacked by pirates off Nigeria coast / Photo from fleetmon.com
Spokesperson for Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Oleh Nikolenko says no Ukrainians were on board the Davide B chemical tanker attacked by pirates in the Gulf of Guinea off the coast of Nigeria.
"According to the ship owner, no Ukrainian citizens were on board the Davide B vessel, which was attacked by pirates in the Gulf of Guinea," he wrote on Twitter on March 12, 2021.
- Earlier, the media reported the Davide B chemical tanker with the citizens of Ukraine, Romania and the Philippines onboard had been attacked by pirates in the Gulf of Guinea off the coast of Nigeria.
- Fifteen crew members have been captured, while six other sailors are safe and unhurt, according to the FleetMon maritime news portal.
- The tanker was on a commercial voyage from Riga, Latvia to Lagos, Nigeria.