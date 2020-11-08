At the same time, Armenia has denied the claim.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Sunday, November 8, announced the capture of the city of Shusha in Nagorno-Karabakh by his army.

"The President of Azerbaijan said in a televised address on November 8 that the Azerbaijani army had captured the city of Shusha. This is the ancient capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, which has both military-strategic and symbolic significance for Azerbaijan and Armenia," the report says.

At the same time, Armenia denies the capture of the city of Shusha by Azerbaijan.

"The battles for the city of Shusha continue, keep waiting and believe in our troops" the official representative of the Armenian Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhanisyan wrote on Facebook.

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Background

On September 27, fighting resumed between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Both countries blamed each other for shelling as a result of which they suffered casualties.

Armenia and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic declared martial law and general mobilization.

Azerbaijan, in turn, introduced martial law on September 28. Partial mobilization was announced in that country.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said Ukraine consistently supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The UN Security Council has called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to immediately stop fighting.

Nagorno-Karabakh war: History

The conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region began in 1988, when the predominantly Armenian-populated Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic.

In 1991-1994, the bloodshed conflict continued in the region, which ended with the signing of a ceasefire protocol. Nagorno-Karabakh proclaimed itself an independent "republic." Azerbaijan did not recognize this, considering the territory to have been occupied by Armenia.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin with "detailed information" on the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia's foreign ministry reports.

Russia on October 30 responded to Armenia's appeal.

"According to the Agreement, Russia will provide Yerevan all the assistance required if hostilities shift directly to the Armenian territory," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

