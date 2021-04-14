The Alliance plans large-scale drills for about 30,000 troops this summer.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) plans to additionally deploy 500 troops to U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden in Germany.

This was reported by the U.S. Department of Defense on April 13.

"These troops will be made up of field artillery; composite air and missile defense; intelligence, cyberspace, electronic warfare and space; aviation and a brigade support element," it said.

"The Theater Fires Command will improve readiness and multi-national interoperability by integrating joint and multinational fires in exercises and operations, in support of U.S. Army Europe and Africa," said Army Col. Joe Scrocca, the spokesman for U.S. Army Europe and Africa, in a separate statement on the same day.

This summer, NATO will conduct Defender-series exercises composed of some 30,000 U.S. service members, allies and partners.

"That exercise will demonstrate NATO's ability to move massive forces over large swaths of Europe at speed and at scale," Air Force Gen. Tod D. Wolters, commander of the U.S. European Command, said in turn.

Russian troops amassing along Ukraine's borders

Russia late in March 2021 deployed 28 battalion tactical groups along the state border of Ukraine and in the temporarily occupied territories, according to Ukraine's Armed Forces. It is also said to be planning to bring up to 25 battalion tactical groups under the guise of preparing for military drills.

Enemy troops are reinforcing their advanced units with reconnaissance teams and sniper pairs, involving Russian army instructors in personnel training. Russia-led forces' artillery units are reportedly on full alert in certain districts, including villages and towns in occupied Ukrainian territory.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Russian Federation is trying to put pressure on Ukraine by increasing the number of troops along the border.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Defense said they were concerned about the escalation of Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine.

The U.S. European Command raised its alert status to the highest level after fighting had resumed between Russia-led forces and Ukrainian troops in Donetsk region.

