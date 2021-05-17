The Ukrainian military are using the Hiatsint-B towed field guns.

On May 17, the practical phase of NATO's Dynamic Front 2021 international exercises with the participation of an artillery brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine kicked off in Poland.

That's according to ArmyInform.

The Ukrainian military are using the Hiacint-B towed field guns.

Read alsoSea Breeze 2021: Ukraine, 29 NATO Allies to conduct joint exerciseArtillerymen from Denmark, the U.S., and Poland are also taking part in the exercise alongside Ukrainian forces.

Poland's artillery units are represented by the Krab self-propelled guns battery, and Denmark's – by the M/10 mortar battery.

The U.S. military is in command of the gunners' live-fire efforts.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko