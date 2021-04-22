Russia's aggressive actions, the threat of terrorism, cyber attacks, emerging and disruptive technologies, the security impact of climate change, and the rise of China are on the agenda.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said the next Summit of Allied leaders will take place in Brussels on June 14, 2021.

"I am pleased to announce that the next Summit of Allied leaders will take place on 14 June 2021 at NATO HQ in Brussels, Belgium," NATO's press service quoted him as saying.

According to Stoltenberg, this is a unique opportunity to reinforce NATO as the enduring embodiment of the bond between Europe and North America.

"We will take decisions on our substantive and forward-looking NATO 2030 agenda to deal with the challenges of today and tomorrow: Russia's aggressive actions, the threat of terrorism, cyber attacks, emerging and disruptive technologies, the security impact of climate change, and the rise of China," the secretary general said.

Related coverage

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko