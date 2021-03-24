Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations remains a persistent threat.

NATO Foreign Ministers say Russia's aggressive actions constitute a threat to Euro-Atlantic security.

"NATO will continue to adapt. We face rising threats and systemic competition. Russia's aggressive actions constitute a threat to Euro-Atlantic security; terrorism in all its forms and manifestations remains a persistent threat to us all. Assertive and authoritarian powers, and non-state actors, challenge the rules-based international order, including through hybrid and cyber threats, the malicious use of new technologies, as well as other asymmetric threats," according to a statement issued by the NATO Foreign Ministers on March 23, 2021.

"The COVID-19 pandemic once again illustrates that we face constantly evolving challenges; we will continue to ensure our defence and operational effectiveness throughout this crisis. We pay tribute to all those who combat this pandemic in all our countries and around the world," the statement said.

Read alsoStoltenberg: Putin responsible for Russia's aggressive actionsIt is also noted that "NATO is the strongest alliance in history, guaranteeing the freedom of a billion people, the integrity of our territory, and the protection of our values."

"NATO is a defensive Alliance and poses no threat to any country. In response to a more dangerous and unpredictable security environment, we are considerably strengthening NATO's deterrence and defence capabilities, posture and resilience, underpinned by seven consecutive years of rising defence spending, more capable and ready forces, significant deployments in missions and operations, and deeper engagement with partners," the foreign ministers said.

"We are making good progress on fairer transatlantic burden sharing; we welcome the efforts made by all Allies in Europe and North America that contribute to our indivisible security. We must and will do more," they said.

