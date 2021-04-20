EUCOM is practicing rapid air force deployment in Europe.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak says the United States European Command (EUCOM) has deployed several dozen fighter jets to Poland as part of military exercises.

Read alsoRussian military build-up along Ukraine border bigger than 2014 – Pentagon"Dozens of American F-15 and F-16 planes arrived in Poland today. The EUCOM is practicing the rapid deployment of the Air Force in Europe, using, in particular, Polish airfields," he wrote on Twitter on April 19, having posted the relevant photos.

The minister added that such joint exercises allow "strengthening the security of the region" in Central and Eastern Europe.

Translation: Olena Kotova, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko