Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Monday that he could call Russian President Vladimir Putin a killer.

"Unfortunately, yes," Nauseda said when asked by BNS if he, like U.S. President Joe Biden, could call Putin a killer, the news outlet Delfi reported.

Russia blatantly disrespects the territorial integrity of neighboring states, such as Ukraine, according to the Lithuanian president.

Read alsoStoltenberg: Putin responsible for Russia's aggressive actions"I see many signs of blatant disregard for the values of the civilized world, disregard for the right of nations to self-determination, disregard for the territorial integrity of their neighbors, which the Kremlin has been showing quite demonstratively lately," Nauseda said.

Another important aspect is the situation inside Russia, where the regime is "clearly shivering in the face of mounting opposition," is trying to suppress it and is persecuting opposition leaders, such as Alexei Navalny, in the "most brutal way," according to the Lithuanian president.

Biden's comment on Putin

Speaking in an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, Biden said he agrees that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a "killer."

Biden said Putin would "pay a price" for interfering in U.S. elections. He said he had warned Putin during a call in late January about a potential response.

After such Biden's words, Russia summoned its ambassador from Washington for consultations. Moscow also accused the United States of poor relations between the two countries.

Putin himself responded to Biden's words with a joke, saying that "it takes one to know one."

Reporting by UNIAN