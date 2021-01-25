Duda said the only way to avoid conflict is to make them Russian authorities comply with international law.

Polish President Andrzej Duda has called on the European Union to tighten sanctions against Russia over the detention of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the law enforcers' actions during the protests on January 23.

In an interview with the Financial Times, he said the only way to avoid conflict is to make Russian authorities comply with international law, as reported by DW's Ukrainian service.

Read alsoProtests in Russia: Baltic states call on new EU sanctions over detentionsDuda also believes EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell should reconsider plans to visit Russia next month if the Kremlin fails to release Navalny.

Protests in Russia following Navalny arrest

On January 23, rallies were held in Russia in support of the opposition's Alexei Navalny, who was arrested a few days earlier upon his return from Germany.

Russian law enforcement violently cracked down on mass protests.

Some 3,296 protesters were detained across country.

This is a record high in Russia's modern history.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has condemned violence against participants.

