A number of Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) operatives earlier exposed by a joint media investigation of poisoning Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny with the novichok nerve agent may be involved in three murders.

That's according to Christo Grozev of Bellingcat, the investigative project that co-authored the Navalny poisoning probe, Echo of Moscow reports.

Grozev said the new evidence would be released within the next two weeks.

Earlier, the journalist made public an extensive travel log of the FSB team allegedly involved in Navalny's poisoning.

Christo Grozev has co-authored the investigation into the circumstances of Navalny's poisoning, which points to involvement by FSB operatives. Moscow has decried the investigation results. During the recent press conference, however, Russian President Vladimir Putin actually confirmed a surveillance program targeting Navalny.

Navalny poisoning: Background

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny felt sick on board the plane he was flying from the city of Tomsk to Moscow on August 20. His rapidly deteriorating condition forced the captain to perform an emergency landing in Omsk.

Navalny was evacuated from Omsk to Berlin's Charite hospital on an ambulance aircraft for further medical treatment on August 22.

On September 4, it was announced that experts with the Bundeswehr laboratory had found traces of poison from the Novichok group in Navalny's body. In this regard, Berlin called on Moscow to explain the circumstances of the poisoning of the Russian opposition figure.

On September 10, it was reported Navalny had made further progress in his recovery and was able to speak again.

On September 14, French and Swedish laboratories independently confirmed Navalny had been poisoned with a chemical nerve agent of the Novichok group.

On September 23, he was discharged from Charite. He is now convalescing in a secret location.

On September 25, Navalny's press secretary, Kira Yarmysh, said that the opposition leader would remain in Germany until the end of his rehabilitation course.

On October 1, speaking in an interview for Germany's Der Spiegel, Navalny said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was personally behind the attempt to poison him with Novichok. Navalny said he planned to return to Russia.

In a prank call late December, Navalny duped a Russian secret agent into disclosing details of the botched plot to kill him and had been told that poison had been placed in his underpants.

