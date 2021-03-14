Biden has taken a firm line with respect to Russia.

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is preparing additional sanctions against Russia over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

This was announced by U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at a press briefing on March 12, 2021, according to Voice of America's Ukrainian service.

"If you look at Russia and China, he [Joe Biden] has both taken a firm line with respect to Russia, including working with the Europeans to impose costs already for the poisoning of Aleksey Navalny and preparing additional responses to other malign actions that Russia has conducted," he said.

Reporting by UNIAN