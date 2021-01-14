In the coming days, Navalny intends to return to Russia.

Alexei Navalny, a Russian opposition figure recovering from last year's poisoning, who recently announced his return to the country on January 17, has been put on the wanted list in Russia.

That's according to Mash.

As seen in the alleged copy of a warrant, Navalny has presumably been on the federal wanted list since December 29, 2020.

"The search case had been opened on November 27. Documents say Navalny did not report to his probation supervisor in the Yves Rocher case (where he was sentenced with probation) and ignored the control routine. At the same time, throughout the whole time, he has reported to the penitentiary officials once – on November 23 (before coming to senses on September 10), stating that he was in rehabilitation and would not comment on his return," said the report.

Russian security officials claim that Navalny has been allegedly evading probation supervision: on November 27, preliminary search efforts began, and on December 29, the opposition figure was put on the wanted list.

Navalny poisoning: Background

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny felt sick on board the plane he was flying from the city of Tomsk to Moscow on August 20. His rapidly deteriorating condition forced the captain to perform an emergency landing in Omsk.

Navalny was evacuated from Omsk to Berlin's Charite hospital on an ambulance aircraft for further medical treatment on August 22.

Read alsoFSB team suspected of poisoning Navalny may be involved in three murders – BellingcatOn September 4, it was announced that experts with the Bundeswehr laboratory had found traces of poison from the Novichok group in Navalny's body. In this regard, Berlin called on Moscow to explain the circumstances of the poisoning of the Russian opposition figure.

On September 10, it was reported Navalny had made further progress in his recovery and was able to speak again.

On September 14, French and Swedish laboratories independently confirmed Navalny had been poisoned with a chemical nerve agent of the Novichok group.

On September 23, he was discharged from Charite. He is now convalescing in a secret location.

On September 25, Navalny's press secretary, Kira Yarmysh, said that the opposition leader would remain in Germany until the end of his rehabilitation course.

On October 1, speaking in an interview for Germany's Der Spiegel, Navalny said that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally stood behind the attempt to poison him with Novichok. Navalny said he planned to return to Russia.

In a prank call late December, Navalny duped a Russian secret agent into disclosing details of the botched plot to kill him and had been told that poison had been placed in his underpants.

Author: UNIAN