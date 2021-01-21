Anatolii Baronin

The task of any inauguration is to set a certain tone testifying to stability. This is a signal to both foreign markets and a political message to allies. I believe the inauguration of the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden, was set up just right. Instead of a posh event which some might have expected, the audience saw a rather conservative ceremony filled with just the right messages perfectly fit for the moment.

Even in the very scenario of the event bore signs that the domestic political course will see drastic changes against that pursued by Biden's predecessor Donald Trump. For example, this is about a solid African American engagement in the ceremony. This sends out a message that's different from Trump's vibes as some even accused the 45th president of racism.

The content of Biden's inauguration scenario, calling for unity, aiming to cool down the heat among certain social groups in the U.S., and reaffirming that things are pretty much fine in the country, the situation is under control, and the authorities will not allow any riots, while transition of power is going quite well within the framework of due legislative procedures.

To enter the domestic political process, Biden needs to somewhat put out the flames ignited by Trump

Naturally, those Americans who were initially set to accept the ideas of unity, the unification of the nation, did hear the president out. Meanwhile, part of the U.S. population that is still focused on the split (I mean, above all, supporters of white supremacism and adepts of the QAnon movement), was certainly not the audience targeted by Joe Biden's inaugural address.

At the same time, Biden has managed to bring together things that have become quite relevant to the American nation at the moment. That's because the looming risks of a split, the rise of extremist sentiment against the background of a poor pandemic response, and potential economic crisis, have all created certain conditions that demanded and will further demand from Biden certain messages set to cool down public tension. After all, the entire presidential campaign, spinning around Trump's eccentric stunts, has somewhat destabilized society and heated things up.

I would even draw parallels between Biden's address and inaugural speeches delivered in Ukraine by Viktor Yushchenko in 2005 and Petro Poroshenko in 2014

To enter the domestic political process, Biden needs to somewhat put out the flames ignited by Trump and ensure a dialogue both with his supporters and opponents with the GOP, as well as with those who are primarily associated with extremists and QAnon.

I would even draw parallels between Biden's address and inaugural speeches delivered in Ukraine by Viktor Yushchenko in 2005 and Petro Poroshenko in 2014. It's about the slogan, known to most Ukrainians, "East and West together", that is so important for the country going through difficult times, craving for unity to ensure sustainability and stability. This is especially true for the United States nowadays, when many feared D.C. could see even more unrest.

I should separately note Biden's brief prayer for all U.S. citizens who fell victim to the pandemic. Another showing thing was the new president's vow to immediately sign decrees completely change approaches to tackling the 'rona. This is truly a milestone, which Ukraine, by the way, should note. Today, despite the situation in and around the country, Kyiv's negotiations on the vaccine purchase are moving rather sluggish, amid certain reflection on the epidemiological situation, with some decisions being made amid the lack of an actual strategy.

Another key message in Biden's address was to restore ties with the Allies. This is important both in the context of policies on relations with the EU and those with NATO (including the relations with Germany that have worsened within the Alliance). Therefore, it is now evident that Biden will set the course toward restoring ties with the Allies – the policy which is likely to dominate for at least the first two years of his presidential term.

Anatolii Baronin is Head of DaVinciAG Analytical Group